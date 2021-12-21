Shahbaj Talat becomes MD and CEO of Green Delta Dragon

Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company Ltd (Green Delta Dragon) has announced the appointment of Shahbaj Talat as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to joining Green Delta Dragon, Talat served as the executive vice-president and area head, Dhaka at Prime Bank's Corporate & Institutional Banking Division, reads a press release.

A graduate from the Department of Finance, University of Dhaka, Talat possesses 16 years of professional expertise in the field of Corporate and Investment Banking, Structured and Project Finance, Global Trade Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Advisory.

He began his career with IPDC of Bangladesh Ltd in 2005 and later served at The City Bank and BRAC Bank in various leadership roles.

During his extensive banking career, Talat demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading changes, driving results, and transforming banking operations.

Joseph J Hoess, chairman of Green Delta Dragon said that the firm is honoured to have a professional of the calibre and experience of Talat as its Managing Director & CEO. "Talat has an expansive viewpoint of the market in Bangladesh and knows how to prioritise Green Delta Dragon products and services to maximise their impact and utility for investors. His banking background is an added benefit, as it has instilled him with a calm, disciplined demeanor and permits him to articulate business decisions clearly."

Green Delta Dragon is a joint-venture asset manager founded by Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, Dragon Capital Management (HK) Ltd and Equinox Dhaka Ltd.

It has recently received an asset management license from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.