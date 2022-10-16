Green Delta Securities wins Golden Jubilee of Independence Award 2021

Green Delta Securities Limited was recently recognised and rewarded with the Golden Jubilee of Independence Award 2021 arranged by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in its first-ever award ceremony for capital market intermediaries.

Green Delta scored the third position in the category of "Stock Broker and Stock Dealer", reads a press release.

Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director & CEO of Green Delta Securities Limited, received the prestigious award from the chief guest of the event Minister of Local Government and Rural Development of Bangladesh Govt Muhammad Tajul Islam, MP.

The award ceremony was chaired by BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, also graced the event as a special guest.

BSEC commissioners and high officials of all renowned stock brokerage firms were also present at this event dedicated to recognising the outstanding capital market intermediaries.