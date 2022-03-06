Grameenphone launches mobile broadband portfolio

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 08:22 pm

Grameenphone has recently launched a branded mobile broadband portfolio to attain customers' diversified connectivity needs on the go. 

The GP branded mobile portfolio consists of three unique 4G modems and routers, facilitating users to enjoy fast, efficient, and seamless internet connectivity.  

The launching took place at GPHouse through an event, read a press release.

The telco's Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib; Chief Technology Officer Rade Kovacevic; Khairul Basher, head of Communications and other high officials from Grameenphone and its partners were also present at the event.

On this occasion, Grameenphone's CMO Sajjad Hasib said, "We strive to build a network for people from all walks of life and empower them to make things possible with our widest and reliable 4G coverage. I am happy to launch this mobile broadband portfolio as these affordable devices enable customers to have the best 4G experience with ease and on the go, catering to their diversified and evolving needs, hence living up to our purpose of connecting people to what matters the most." 

Grameenphone's CTO Rade Kovacevic said, "53.5% of Grameenphone users obtain internet data, meaning 44.6 million users now enjoy the immense accessibilities of internet connectivity, as a part of Grameenphone's vast digital ecosystem."

He further said, "From individual students to corporate office users – our portfolio has something to offer to each segment. This inclusive approach, I believe, shall be our advantage in ensuring more extensive coverage in the coming days and spread the power of internet connectivity to a wider user base." 

The newly launched range of modems and routers includes – GP 4G Modem ZTE MF833V, GP 4G Pocket Router ZTE MF937 & GP 4G Portable WiFi Router ZTE MF283U. These gadgets could fit users' new normal digital lifestyle needs from the metro, urban and semi-urban areas, besides young entrepreneurs, professionals, students and freelancers from around the corners of the country, enabling them to unleash their possibilities on the go. 

The GP 4G Modem ZTE MF833V with a beautiful matte black body offers an instant Plug-n-Play feature, making exploring the internet more accessible and straightforward. GP 4G Pocket Router ZTE MF937 also provides multi-connectivity on the go with a slick design that perfectly fits in the pocket. The three devices can be availed from the official outlets of Grameenphone across the country. 

Customers can avail of the bundle offers- free 5GB with video streaming accesses and 20GB internet at BDT 249 with the Modem; free 6GB with video streaming accesses, 40GB internet with Hoichoi and GP points at BDT 349 with the Pocket Router; and free 6GB with video streaming accesses, 80GB Internet with Hoichoi and GP points at BDT 599 with the WiFi portable Route. All the devices come with a 2-years warranty. 

Customers will also get a two-year contract with three of the devices. As a result, customers will be able to use the devices safely. 
The 4G devices range from BDT 2,650 to BDT 4,499. 

