Grameenphone introduces premium hollywood streaming platform ‘Lionsgate Play’ to Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 03:38 pm

Related News

Grameenphone introduces premium hollywood streaming platform ‘Lionsgate Play’ to Bangladesh

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, the leading mobile network operator in Bangladesh, has introduced "Lionsgate Play", a premium Hollywood streaming platform, to bring the best of Hollywood entertainment to its customers through its MyGP app.

This initiative reinforces Grameenphone's commitment to providing enriched content and meeting the demand for quality entertainment, thus delivering a superior customer experience, reads a press release.

With the launch of "Lionsgate Play" in Bangladesh, Grameenphone's customers can now enjoy a rich and diverse collection of over 18,000 movies and TV shows from Hollywood. Lionsgate Play delivers a cinematic experience to customers fingertips, with exclusive access to blockbuster franchises such as John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and SAW, as well as premium international titles such as Operation Fortune, Plane, Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Kill Bill, and many more.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, with the "Single Sign-On" feature, GP customers can easily access Lionsgate Play on various platforms using their GP mobile number. They can also choose from 7-day or 30-day All-in-One simplified play packs to enjoy the premium content seamlessly not just within MyGP but through the 'Lionsgate Play' mobile and TV application as well.

Commenting on the new partnership, Grameenphone's Chief Digital Officer Solaiman Alam said, "OTT Content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone's purpose is to connect our users to what matters the most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy content on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs, and now we have added Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality content and catering to Hollywood enthusiasts. We are proud to be the first to launch Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh thus enabling our users to have access to the largest library of content streaming partners available in Bangladesh."

Vaibhavi Parik, Vice President, Lionsgate Play South Asia, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone has marked a pivotal moment in our journey to further fortify our foundation across Southeast Asia.

Through this association, we look forward to providing our audience with seamless access to premium content and reaching the hearts and screens of the country. Our endeavor has always been to bring the world closer through entertainment, and we are happy that this collaboration has opened new doors to support the same."

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

18h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

18h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

19h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

1h | Videos
Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

2h | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

4h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

17h | Videos