Grameenphone introduces premium hollywood streaming platform ‘Lionsgate Play’ to Bangladesh

Grameenphone, the leading mobile network operator in Bangladesh, has introduced "Lionsgate Play", a premium Hollywood streaming platform, to bring the best of Hollywood entertainment to its customers through its MyGP app.

This initiative reinforces Grameenphone's commitment to providing enriched content and meeting the demand for quality entertainment, thus delivering a superior customer experience, reads a press release.

With the launch of "Lionsgate Play" in Bangladesh, Grameenphone's customers can now enjoy a rich and diverse collection of over 18,000 movies and TV shows from Hollywood. Lionsgate Play delivers a cinematic experience to customers fingertips, with exclusive access to blockbuster franchises such as John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games, and SAW, as well as premium international titles such as Operation Fortune, Plane, Shotgun Wedding, The Wolf of Wall Street, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Kill Bill, and many more.

Furthermore, with the "Single Sign-On" feature, GP customers can easily access Lionsgate Play on various platforms using their GP mobile number. They can also choose from 7-day or 30-day All-in-One simplified play packs to enjoy the premium content seamlessly not just within MyGP but through the 'Lionsgate Play' mobile and TV application as well.

Commenting on the new partnership, Grameenphone's Chief Digital Officer Solaiman Alam said, "OTT Content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone's purpose is to connect our users to what matters the most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy content on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs, and now we have added Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality content and catering to Hollywood enthusiasts. We are proud to be the first to launch Lionsgate Play in Bangladesh thus enabling our users to have access to the largest library of content streaming partners available in Bangladesh."

Vaibhavi Parik, Vice President, Lionsgate Play South Asia, said, "Our partnership with Grameenphone has marked a pivotal moment in our journey to further fortify our foundation across Southeast Asia.

Through this association, we look forward to providing our audience with seamless access to premium content and reaching the hearts and screens of the country. Our endeavor has always been to bring the world closer through entertainment, and we are happy that this collaboration has opened new doors to support the same."