Grameenphone introduces plans to cater to customers’ evolving needs and convenience

With its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, Grameenphone, the digital connectivity partner to Smart Bangladesh, has introduced simplified plans tailored to meet the evolving customers' needs and enhance user-friendliness.

These plans are designed to cater to the various connectivity needs and ensure a seamless and enriching customer experience with the country's No.1 network, reads a press release.

Offering uninterrupted data bundled with popular OTT subscriptions, including Chorki, Hoichoi, Lionsgate, T-Sports and more, Grameenphone has introduced a range of all-new weekly and monthly data plans, thus expanding the horizon of entertainment.

Customers can now avail up to 40GB with the weekly data plan and up to 200GB with the monthly data plan. After the consumption of the entire volume, a fair usage policy is applicable (256 Kbps rate) for both the 7 days plan and the 30 days plan until the purchased plan's validity expires. These plans are crafted to provide convenience, flexibility, and value for money while also ensuring that it is simple and easy to buy. These plans can be availed through MyGP, Flexiload, IVR, and USSD, providing customers with ease of access. The feature-packed plans also offer a hassle-free single sign-on journey, giving customers' uninterrupted access to the digital world.

Furthermore, customers can now unlock additional benefits with combo and data plans by repurchasing them within the validity period to receive bonus data. To add to that, customers can enjoy bonuses on advance data plan purchases.

Grameenphone has further simplified its portfolio and broadened its premium offerings, eliminating the need to navigate through too many options, making the customer experience convenient, effortless, and user-friendly from purchase to usage. It also ensures that customers have access to a comprehensive suite of services tailored to their individual needs.

Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, of Grameenphone, said, "Keeping customers at the heart of what we do, Grameenphone constantly strives to provide customers with simple, innovative, flexible and convenient solutions that cater to their changing and diverse connectivity needs. We are excited to introduce our simplified plans, including uninterrupted data plans, aimed at enabling our customers to stay connected, entertained, and productive in today's fast-paced world. Customers will be able to indulge in a world of entertainment through the built-in OTT subscription with the monthly data & combo plans. These offerings are a testament to Grameenphone's commitment to enriching customer experience by providing value, leading the way into a future where connectivity empowers every individual."