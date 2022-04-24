Grameenphone customers can upgrade to eSIM from selected outlets

eSIM will be available for Grameenphone customers at selected Grameenphone Centres in the country from 25 April.

eSIM (embedded SIM), is one of the catalysts to the revolutionary digital transformation across the world along with environmental benefits, which facilitates advanced connectivity through manifold unique and futuristic features.

The global adoption of eSIM is projected to touch 3.4 billion by 2025. GP joins this journey of running operations responsibly as a forerunner at the technological front with a set ESG mission from Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"We are happy and inspired to bring this advanced and climate-friendly technology to Bangladesh. I want to thank BTRC, NBR, our colleagues, and other concerned stakeholders for their support in helping Grameenphone to usher into a new era of eco-friendly connectivity in Bangladesh by introducing eSIM, said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone.

As an early adopter of this innovative technology, he continued, "we welcome everyone to join this journey. There is no denying that climate change poses alarming concerns for Bangladesh, and we must act responsibly by all means to protect our present and tomorrow. eSIM is one of the many eco-friendly steps from us, marking the silver jubilee of GP to serve our valuable customers more meaningfully and digitally, and at the same time join forces with society to protect mother nature."

To obtain a Grameenphone eSIM connection, customers can visit the Grameenphone Experience centers (in Dhaka and Chattrogram) or the selected Grameenphone centers with their eSIM supported devices, fulfill the biometric registration process, and request an eSIM.

By following the process of SIM purchase, an eSIM request can also be placed on Grameenphone's online shop. Customers can get their eSIM connection from GP House Experience Center, GPC Lounge Gulshan, GPC Lounge GEC- CTG, GP Online shop, Motijheel GPC, Farmgate GPC, Bashundhara city GPC, Dhaka Airport GPC, Uttara Jasimuddin road GPC, Simanto Square GPC, Dhanmondi and Sylhet Korimullah Market GPC.

Multiple networks and numbers can be stored on a single eSIM depending on the handset, ensuring seamless global connectivity. Customers can access more than one phone number, making it easier and more convenient for travelers.

Since the solution is embedded in the device, it no longer requires manual input. eSIM provides enhanced security as the user data is stored in digital formats. During the era of optimization, eSIMs will eventually negate the need for a physical SIM card and its tray. This space can be used to increase a phone's battery size or add more features to a handset. There is no possibility of losing the card as it is tied to the device itself, with no SIM pin hassle.