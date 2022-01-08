Grameenphone arrenges motorbike training for 2,000 employees

Grameenphone has launched a motorbike training programme styled "Defensive Motorbike Training for Distribution House Field Force" designed and developed in collaboration with BDMotorcyclist.

This global standard training programme aims to equip more than 2,000 sales executives and supervisors with advanced level riding tactics, skills, and responsible road-safety acts, reads a press release.

The training will be rendered in three phases containing 65 sessions, maintaining all the health safety guidelines.

Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO at Grameenphone, said, "As the growing number of road safety issues, accidents and loss of valuable lives concern us, we must act on building mass awareness, taking necessary actions, and equipping riders with advanced riding skills to prevent any unwanted loss. We are committed to training all of our field forces in partnership with BDMotorcyclist and look forward to even greater industry collaboration to create a safety net for all."

The programme plan suggests that 1707 bikes are currently used for Grameenphone's market operations. Nine significant regions have been marked across the country, where the training programme shall run till March 2023.