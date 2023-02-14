Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

Corporates

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 08:56 pm

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

Grameen UNIQLO, a social business organisation, has announced the closure of four of its showrooms in Dhaka from 20 February.

With the closure of the Khilgaon, Savar City Centre, New Elephant Road and Naya Paltan stores, the organisation will be left with 12 stores operating in the capital.

The business entity announced the closure of showrooms via a social media post on their verified Facebook page on 13 February.

"Grameen UNIQLO confirms that it will close its Khilgaon, Savar City Centre, New Elephant Road and aya Paltan Store on 20 February, 2023," it wrote.

"We would like to thank our customers for your patronage, and we value your continued business. We invite our customers to shop at our nearest locations as well as online from Facebook," it added.

The post also recommended its customers an alternative closest store for shopping Grameen UNIQLO products.

Naya Paltan and Khilgaon Taltola customers were invited to visit the Baily Road store within a 15 and 30-minute distance respectively, while the New Elephant Road customers were requested to shop from the nearest Dhanmondi Science Lab store within a 5-minute distance. Besides, customers of Savar City Centre store were invited to visit the Mirpur 12 store which is 50 minutes away from the Savar. 

Many Grameen UNIQLO lovers expressed their disappointment over the announcement. 

Responding to one subscriber Quazi Abid Rimu's query if Grameen UNIQLO is closing its business in Bangladesh, it said, " No mam, we're not closing our business in Bangladesh. Our operations will continue with remaining stores. You can visit our nearest locations or enjoy our home delivery service."

When another subscriber named Tahsin Tamim asked the reason behind the decision, Grameen UNIQLO said, "Sir, we are closing these stores for some strategic movement."

Grameen UNIQLO is Japan and Asia's No. 1 clothing brand UNIQLO's Bangladeshi social business brand. 

The brand also offers home delivery services in Bangladesh.
 

