Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

Industry

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

The outfit brand will close down all its outlets in the country by 18 June

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

Grameen UNIQLO has announced the closure of its business operations in Bangladesh.

The outfit brand will close down all its outlets in the country by 18 June, Grameen UNIQLO said in a press release on Wednesday (10 May). 

"Grameen UNIQLO, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.'s social business operating in Bangladesh through its 100% wholly owned subsidiary UNIQLO Social Business Bangladesh Ltd., will close all ten stores by June 18, 2023, and the business will be closed down," the company said. 

"In 2010, Fast Retailing started the social business together with the Grameen Bank Group with the aim of responding to social issues as poverty, health, and education in Bangladesh through a clothing business. Since 2013, Grameen UNIQLO has opened stores mainly in the capital city of Dhaka and conducted business with the aim of improving the lives of the people of Bangladesh by providing clothing to meet the needs of local daily life and by creating opportunities for employment in safe environments," it added. 

"In view of Bangladesh's significant economic development in recent years, as well as changes to its business environment, Fast Retailing has determined that Grameen UNIQLO has fulfilled a certain role, and has decided to conclude its business activities. Fast Retailing remains committed to Bangladesh - one of its most important manufacturing locations. In 2008, the company opened a production office which contributes to the development of the local textiles industry, while partner factories in Bangladesh continue to produce Fast Retailing products, including UNIQLO items," the press release further said. 

Earlier, in February, Grameen UNIQLO closed four of its showrooms in Dhaka. 

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

Many Grameen UNIQLO lovers expressed their disappointment over the announcement. 

UNIQLO is Japan and Asia's No. 1 clothing brand, Grameen UNIQLO is the Bangladeshi chapter of the social business brand. 

Economy / Top News

Grameen UNIQLO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, locally manufactured and assembled phones met more than 52% demand for smartphones. Photo: Mumit M

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

13h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

4h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

17h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

17h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

18h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19