Grameen UNIQLO distributes warm clothes, blankets to poor people

Grameen UNIQLO, a social business organization, has distributed winter clothes, blankets among 1,300 poor and destitute people in Dhaka and Panchagarh.

Blankets were distributed among 600 people in Panchagarh district, the northernmost and coldest region of the country.

Meanwhile, winter clothes such as flannel shirts, blankets, sweaters, cardigans, pants and various winter clothes were distributed among 600 helpless and homeless people in Dhaka.

The Project Unit was in collaboration with senior officials of Grameen UNIQLO and the management.

Calling curtains to the initiative, Grameen UNIQLO MD Najmul Huq said, "Grameen UNIQLO is being run as a social business. As part of our commitment to society we are taking on different activities at different times.

"As a part of that, we are distributing winter clothes among those who are helpless. We will continue to do this in the future. "

Grameen UNIQLO was established in Bangladesh in 2011 and has been doing business since 2013 by opening outlets in various places.

From the beginning, the organization has been involved in various activities for the development of the society.

Grameen UNIQLO is Japan and Asia's No. 1 clothing brand UNIQLO's Bangladeshi social business brand.

