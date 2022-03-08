Comfortable outfits in Workplace: Casual Wear

Corporates

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 01:48 pm

The way people traditionally dress themselves in an official environment is getting revolutionised in present time. People prefer to wear comfortable casual wear in office now a days. 

Besides, people are more cautious about the expenditure now, hence the dependence on affordable and casual wear.

Keeping these in mind, clothing brand Grameen Uniqlo has come up with various ranges of casual wear under their Casual Workwear Campaign. They have brought different types of outfits with the concept, "Casual is Comfortable".  

Grameen Uniqlo CEO says, "Grameen Uniqlo is working on enhancing the standards of livelihood of people through the medium of what clothing they wear. That is the reason why Grameen Uniqlo is working with casual wear, keeping pace with the timely demands. 

"The brand concept of ours is comfortable and so we are putting effort into ensuring maximum comfort to our consumers through the clothes. What we believe is, ultimate comfort is ensured only in casual wear. Again, when people tend to be comfortable, they stay happy which in turn aids in the enhancement of their productivity and creativity."

These collections by Grameen Uniqlo will be available in their stores and outlets in Bashundhara city, Jamuna Future park, Dhanmondi Science Lab Mor, Katabon Mor, Khilgaon Taltola, Naya Paltan, Mohammadpur Ring road, Dhanmondi Metro Shopping mall, Jatrabari Shaheed Faruq road, Wari Rankin street, Gulshan Badda link road, Savar City center, New Elephant road, Baily Road, Joydebpur bazar road and Narsingdi Bouakur mor. 

Apart from this, the clothes from this range of collections can be ordered online from its Facebook page. 
 

