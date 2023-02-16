GPStars will enjoy exclusive perks at Gloria Jean's Coffees every Friday

Grameenphone recently signed an MoU with popular brand Gloria Jean's Coffees under which first 25 GPStar customers will enjoy a free cup of coffee while for all the GPStar customers, there will be a 10% discount on all Gloria Jean's Coffees outlets every Friday. 

The MoU was signed by Enamul Kabir, GM, Operations of Gloria Jean's Coffees and Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

The two brands held an exclusive brewing experience for 25 selected GPStar customers at the Gulshan 2 outlet of Gloria Jean's Coffees on 11 February. Guests learned the art of preparing and serving coffee first-hand from the house's team of experienced baristas. The one-of-a-kind experiential journey presented the guests the opportunity to wear the shoes of professional baristas. With hands-on training, they learnt the differences among beans and tasted the variety of coffee prepared in the event. Grameenphone plans to continue offering such experiences to its loyal customers. 

In this regard, Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment, said, "Nothing accompanies conversations better than a cup of coffee. We know how important it is to initiate a quality conversation and that sometimes gets easier with a good cup of coffee. By this exclusive Barista training session with Gloria Jean's, we would like to delight the GP Star customers who are coffee connoisseurs".

Enamul Kabir, General Manager, Operations, Gloria Jean's Coffees, said, ''The partnership between Grameenphone and Gloria Jean's Coffees explores a unique avenue. This is the first time we are offering barista training. Besides, GP Star customers are also enjoying special 'Fantastic Friday' privileges at our outlets. We are hopeful this partnership will open newer windows of collaboration."

The GP Star customer must be present at the outlets to claim any of the offers each Friday. 

