GPH Ispat nominated for S&P Platts Global Metals Awards

GPH ispat has been nominated as the finalist in the 10th edition of the S&P Platts Global Metal Awards' "Industry Leadership Award: Steel" category for the second consecutive year, and for the first time in the "New Technology for the Metals & Mining Industry" category, with the winners' name in different categories to be declared through a ceremony on 27 October at London, UK.

The S&P Global Metal Awards represents the pinnacles of the metals industry, where the best-in-class organisations are chosen for their performance and contribution to the metal & mining industry in different categories. The finalists are chosen by a panel of distinguished personalities - former regulators, past heads of major metals companies, leading academics, and international metals experts, reads a press release.

There are world-renowned contenders alongside GPH ispat in both the categories; POSCO, Nucor, JSW Steel, Gerdau & other in the "Industry Leadership Award: Steel" category, and Alcoa, Everguard, JSW Steel and others in the "New Technology for metal & Mining Industry" category. Through this nomination, GPH ispat is now standing shoulder to shoulder against the Metal Industry Giants of the world; in terms of market share, POSCO is the 6th largest in the world, Nucor 15th largest, and JSW 19th largest.

The nomination was bestowed upon GPH ispat because of its stellar contribution in Bangladesh; introducing the most advanced technology in steelmaking - Quantum Electric Arc Furnace - in Bangladesh, also a first time in Asia, and initiating Industry 4.0 and Level 2.5 automation, an operational technology that utilizes a fully computerized integrated digital manufacturing mechanism, allowing GPH ispat to produce the highest quality products using optimum energy

In terms of being a green factory, GPH ispat enacted several measures; Rain Water Preserving Unit, Rain Water Harvesting Plant, and Water Treatment Plant with Zero Discharge Technology reduces water usage and ensure zero waste discharge, Natural Gas Savings, and Exhaust Gas Treatment Plant reduces pollution emissions by 90%.

As one of the finalists of the Platts Global Metals Awards, GPH Ispat's achievements have put Bangladeshi under the limelight of international attention. The transformative power of GPH ispat would not have been possible without Bangladesh's determination of ramping up economic growth to the next level, even with the global setbacks of today. Without the active participation and support of the country, GPH ispat would not be where it is now; recognized at the global arena.