Full list of Bafta TV Awards 2024 winners

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 12:37 pm

Related News

Full list of Bafta TV Awards 2024 winners

The Crown (8) and Black Mirror (7) led 2024 Bafta TV Awards nominations with multiple nods.

Hindustan Times
13 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 12:37 pm
Matthew Macfadyen Photo: Hindustan Times
Matthew Macfadyen Photo: Hindustan Times

The 2024 Bafta TV Awards are underway at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting the glamourous ceremony honouring contributions to British television. 

Ahead of Sunday's honours, Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, Jeff Goldblum, Martine Freeman, Lashan Lynch and others were announced as some of the presenters at the show. On the other hand, this year's Bafta Television Awards nominees were unveiled in March 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Crown and Black Mirror dominated the nominations list with the highest number of nods, eight and seven, respectively, this year. 

Here are the winning announcements for the Bafta TV Awards 2024, broadcasted by BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 

2024 Bafta TV Awards winners list

Best Single Documentary: Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1)

Special Award: Lorraine Kelly

Best Drama Series: Top Boy (Netflix)

Best Scripted Comedy: Such Brave Girls (BBC Three)

BAFTA Fellowship Award: Baroness Floella Benjamin

Best Entertainment Performance: Joe Lycett for Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Best Limited Drama: The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Best International Series: Class Act (Netflix)

Best Leading Actress: Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley (BBC One)

Best Leading Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Best Supporting Actor: Matthew MacFadyen for Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Best Supporting Actress: Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy (Netflix)

Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Mawaan Rizwan for Juice (BBC Three)

Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops (BBC One)

Best Comedy Entertainment ProgrammeL Rob & Romesh Vs… (Sky Max)

Best Entertainment Programme: Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Best Factual Entertainment: Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One)

Best Factual Series: Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries)

Best Reality: Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Best Specialist Factual: White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5)

Best Live Event: Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One)

Best Short Film: Mobility (BBC Three)

Best Sport Programme: Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1)

Best News Coverage: Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4)

Best Current Affairs: The Shamima Begum Story (BBC Two)

Best Daytime: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Best Soap: Casualty (BBC One)

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment: Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown (BBC One)

 

BAFTA 2024 / awards / award shows

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

26m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos