Global heritage on Bangladeshi lungi: Amanat Shah creates lungi for new generation

Popular lungi brand Amanat Shah continues its Caribbean series this Eid with global heritage sites printed on the lungi alongside the traditional check-stripe patterns.

This fusion of tradition and modern fashion has made these lungis a favourite among the new generation, reads a press release.

The Caribbean series of lungis features visuals of many world heritage, snow-covered landscapes, and Bangladeshi traditions like boats docked at the ghats, bullock carts, and mountains.

"Our dream is to spread the traditional Bengali attire 'lungi' across the world map. I want to transform lungi into a new fashion trend among our new generation, both domestically and internationally." said Rezaul Karim, director of Amanat Shah Group.

"Creating social awareness about the lungi's tradition among the young generation through these digital print lungis is also one of our goals," he added.