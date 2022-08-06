Tourist allegedly harassed for wearing Lungi in Cox’s Bazar hotel

A tourist was allegedly harassed for wearing Lungi at the Ocean Paradise hotel in Cox's Bazar on Friday (5 August).

The tourist, Jahed Hossain, checked into the hotel with five members of his family. Reportedly, when he was going out with his family around 7pm in the evening, security guards at the entrance of the hotel stopped him for wearing a Lungi.

According to Jahed, the guards told him that he is not allowed to wear lungi, a traditional male attire in Bangladesh, in the hotel as per the regulation.

A junior official of the hotel named Hridoy also misbehaved with him for the same reason while claiming that it goes against the rules of the hotel, Jahed alleged.

The issue was resolved after Jahed informed the matter to tourist police followed by an apology from the hotel management.

Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police (Cox's Bazar Zone) Md Rezaul Karim said the hotel authorities were alerted after hearing the complaint of the tourist.

Legal action will be taken if such incidents are repeated, he added.  

The hotel's front desk Manager Kazi Anisuzzaman, however, denied the matter while adding that a guest was warned for roaming around casually for no reason. Nothing more than that happened, he noted.

Earlier on 4 August, a similar incident took place when a man was allegedly denied tickets to the movie "Poran" for wearing a Lungi at the Star Cineplex.

Star Cineplex later issued a social media apology over the incident.

Cox's Bazar / lungi / tourist

