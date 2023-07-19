Global Good Governance Awards honours MTB's sustainability reporting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) is pleased to announce that it has been recognised by the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards for its excellence in sustainability reporting.

The 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award 2023 validates MTB's dedication to sustainable practices and ethical standards within the banking industry.

This recognition highlights the Bank's commitment to transparent reporting and responsible business practices, solidifying its position as a leading organization promoting sustainability and social responsibility.

"We are honored to receive the 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB. "At MTB, we are committed to promoting sustainability and ethical standards in banking, and this award validates our efforts. We will continue to prioritize sustainability to create a positive impact on society and the environment."

The Global Good Governance Awards are an international recognition of organisations demonstrating excellence in governance, social responsibility, and sustainability. MTB is proud to be recognized by this organization.

 

 

 

MTB / bank / Award

