Fresh Bangladesh to hold free breast screening programme for 3rd time

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 10:00 pm

The programme is slated to begin on 8 March from Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar and will continue till 31 March

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Fresh Tissue, a brand of the Meghna Group, has initiated a free breast screening programme through mobile clinics across the country aiming to create awareness about cancer for the third consecutive year.

The programme is slated to begin on 8 March from Teknaf of Cox's Bazar and will continue till 31 March, organisers said during the inauguration of the initiative in the capital on Sunday.

Females, as well as males, can avail the opportunity through online registration. 

A medically equipped vehicle of Fresh Bangladesh with two sonologists and two doctors on board will provide the screening service, said the organisers.

Specialist doctor Sharmin Akter Sumi, who is also a breast cancer survivor and the head of the free screening programme, said females are vulnerable to breast cancer but males can also have it. So, if a man suspects that he has any problem with his chest, he can avail of the service. 

"People can do the screening without hesitation as we will ensure overall privacy for all. However, females will be served with priority," she added. 

Meghna Group of Industries Senior General Manager (Brand) Kazi Md Mohiuddin said, "We have been organising the programme for the last couple of years as part of our corporate social responsibilities. The programme aims at ensuring early diagnosis of the symptoms before it becomes active so that we can save lives."

"Whether or not females will come for screening remains a challenge in Bangladesh because of the prevailing social stigma associated with the disease. Family members, especially male ones, must be conscious to ensure treatment for the female members of their family," he added. 

Md Mohiuddin also said they will go the extra mile to motivate women if they see a low response in rural areas.

"We are also considering how to help a cancer patient to meet their medical expenses," he added.

Media personality and social activist Shampa Reza, who was present at the inauguration, said breast cancer is a silent killer in the world. 

"Early detection and treatment can save many lives so awareness and regular breast screening are essential," she added.

