Nur Mohammed awarded ‘Best CSR Personality’ by Global Economics UK

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation, has been awarded the 'Best CSR Personality' by Global Economics UK for his outstanding contributions towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) and for leading Jamuna Bank to be recognised as the 'Best CSR Bank'.

This is a significant achievement and recognition of Nur Mohammed's dedication and efforts to make a positive impact on society through the work of Jamuna Bank, said a press release.

Nur Mohammed has played a pivotal role in implementing various CSR initiatives at Jamuna Bank, such as education, healthcare, and community development programmes. He has also been instrumental in promoting sustainable and responsible business practices within the bank.

Under his leadership, Jamuna Bank has been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged communities and has been able to contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

The award from Global Economics UK is a testament to Nur Mohammed's leadership and commitment to corporate social responsibility. It is also recognition of the positive impact that Jamuna Bank has been able to make through its CSR initiatives.

The award is a proud moment for Jamuna Bank and the bank's foundation and it will continue to inspire the bank to do more for the society and the nation.