Jamuna Bank Foundation organises Free Medical Camp at Kazipur, Sirajganj

23 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 08:13 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, a free medical camp with medicine was conducted at Kazipur in Sirajganj where seven types of free medical services were given to 6,727 patients and 705 were listed for eye operation.

Engr AKM Mosharraf Hussain was present as the chief guest in the programme, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the programme.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was present as special guest.

Among others, local representatives, dignitaries, higher officials from head office and a large number of medical service seekers were also present during the event.

