Victory Day: Jamuna Bank Foundation organises blood donation camp 

On the occasion of Victory Day under the initiative of Jamuna Bank Foundation, Jamuna Bank Limited organised voluntary blood donation and a discussion meeting at corporate office, Dhaka and Chakaria, Cox's Bazar.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest and inaugurated both programmes, reads a press release.

Director Kanutosh Majumder was present as special guest and managing director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programmes.

Md Abdus Salam, additional managing director of the bank, deputy managing directors, branch managers and all employees of Dhaka and Chottogram zone and its adjacent branches of the bank were also present at those programmes physically and virtually.

A total of 185 employees and staff of the bank donated blood in those programmes.

