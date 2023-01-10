Jamuna Bank Foundation distributes free blankets, sewing machines in Munshiganj

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, distribution of free blankets to cold affected people and free sewing machines to helpless women were organised in Mirkadim Paurashava and Bajrajogini Union of Munshiganj.

Also, a free medical camp with 7 types of medical services was organised at Gowalghunni of Munshiganj where 6,753 people got free treatment and 718 people were selected for eye surgery, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

Besides, local dignitaries, senior officials of the bank and a large number of patients for medical services were also present in the programme.

The bank's Chairman, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed expressed his determination to improve the service quality of the bank and make the economic activities more dynamic.

