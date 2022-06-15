foodpanda trains homechefs in Sylhet

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:03 pm

Photo: PR
foodpanda Bangladesh recently conducted a training session for homechefs on its platforms in Sylhet.

The training initiative was part of its capacity building efforts for home-based entrepreneurs.    

The training session covered the technical aspects such as tab operations, promotion, and brand building, reads a press release.

It also focused on hygiene and the best practices of kitchen operations.

Moreover, the training also included proper menu and pricing strategies techniques to help homechefs better understand the market. The enthusiastic homechefs shared their experiences, the challenges they faced and sought suggestions on how they can better optimise their business.

Since home-cooked meals have popularity and demand across the country, foodpanda has taken the homechef initiative to give aspiring cooks to become entrepreneurs, the release adds.

foodpanda homechefs reach the right audience through their platform in the heavily competitive food industry in Bangladesh.

In an attempt to inspire Bangladesh's passion for cooking, foodpanda is bringing newer ways of celebrating love for food.

