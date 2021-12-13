Foodpanda provides special discount on corporate vouchers

In celebration of the festive season, foodpanda for business is offering a special discount on bulk purchase of vouchers for corporate clients.

With these offers, both existing and new corporate clients of foodpanda Bangladesh can buy vouchers in bulk and give these to their employees, clients, partners, and customers ahead of the celebration of Bangladesh's Victory Day on 16 December and New Year's Eve on 31 December, reads a press release.

These vouchers can be used for ordering food and groceries on the foodpanda platform.

Organisations looking to purchase the voucher can do it through reaching out to foodpanda for business through emailing them at corporate@foodpanda.com.bd