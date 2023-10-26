Facebook Security Essentials: Five ways to stay secure

Each day Bangladeshis connect with each other on Facebook. Therefore, we all need to play our part to keep our online information safe and secure, in addition to protecting our identity from theft or malicious actions.

Like many online platforms and services that you use every day - from banking and shopping to other social media platforms - Facebook has a range of features, policies and tools designed to keep your identity and personal information protected from the threats presented by hackers.

Here are five essential Facebook security tools to help keep you and your information safe and secure.

They're all easily accessible on your desktop or mobile app.

From Desktop

Profile Avatar> Settings & Privacy > Settings

From FB App

Menu> Settings & Privacy > Settings

(1) Was that me?

Where You're Logged In shows you the location and the devices you've logged in from. This is useful in flagging any unusual or strange activity not initiated by you and gives you the option to take action by logging out from that device if it's 'not me' and you weren't in that city. This is really important to check often if you access Facebook on public computers or on another person's device.

(2) Is that you?

It is best that you sign-up to Get alerts about unrecognized logins. Once you've enabled this function you will receive a notification on your Facebook account, Facebook Messenger and registered email letting you know if anyone has logged in on an unusual or unrecognized device. Like the function above, you then have the option of selecting 'not me' and logging out from the device.

(3) Password is not just a "PASSWORD"

Many people are attracted to using passwords that are easy to remember and connected to personal experiences; birthdays, anniversaries, spouse's/gf's/bf's names are easy guesses. It's best to use a range of numbers, characters and words in a unique combination, so as to make the lives of anyone using hacking softwares that much harder. Passwords that are longer and have a range of multiple characters are harder to crack. Visit Settings and Privacy, and click Change Password to update. This is perhaps the most important security measure you can take.

Quick tips on Passwords!

● Your Facebook password should be different from the passwords you use to log into other accounts, like your email or bank account.

● Longer passwords are usually more secure.

● Your password should not be your email, phone number or birthday.

(4) Double-down on secure access

Another way to strengthen your defenses is to Use two-factor authentication or 2FA to login. Facebook's 2FA function makes your Facebook page more secure because you have to use a combination of personal identifications to login – typically your password as well as a unique login code that is sent to your registered mobile phone by text message (OTP - One Time Password). This second layer of protection is widely used by banks and other online service providers where personal or financial information is involved. Once secure, you can nominate frequently used devices for Authorized Logins where you don't need a code, and you can set up special App Passwords as well.

(5) Watch out for malicious software

Is the app you're about to download reputable? Keep your web browser up to date and remove suspicious applications or browser add-ons in your devices. Malicious developers create malware apps disguised as apps with fun or utility — like cartoon image editors or music players — and publish them on mobile app stores .When a person installs the malicious app, it may ask them to "Login With Facebook" before they are able to use its promised features. If they enter their credentials, the malware steals their username and password. This allows attackers to gain full access to a person's account and do things like message their friends or access private information.