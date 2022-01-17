Expo Foam seeks export beyond borders

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 09:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Expo Foam FCMA Managing Director Asad Chowdhury encouraged employees for the success of the sales of Expo Foam and said that in the coming days, Expo Group would expand its business beyond the borders of the country to different parts of the world, at the company's annual sales conference of the company.

Expo Foam, an affiliate of Expo Group, has held its annual sales conference at a resort in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

Group chairman Tania Sultana, managing director Md Asad Chowdhury FCMA were present at the conference.

The chairman and MD of the group thanked all those involved in the production and marketing for the success of Expo Foam despite the Corona situation.

Antar Sheikh was awarded best factory worker, Saidur Rahman, junior officer, supply chain management, was awarded best head office worker and Anarman Bhuiyan, assistant manager, marketing learning, was awarded best marketing award for excellence in production at Expo Foam factory.

Expo Foam and Expo Group officials were promoted to various posts as well.

Expo Group's affiliates include Rangamati Food Products Ltd., Expo Synthetic Leather Ltd., Expo Height Craft Ltd., and Expo Media and Publications Ltd.

