Bangladesh's exports hit record high of $5.72bn in Jan

Bangladesh's total export value broke all previous records by reaching $5.72 billion in January.

Exports grew 11.45% compared to the same period of last Fiscal Year 2023.

The last single-month high was recorded in December of last fiscal year when exports reached $5.37 billion.

In the July-January of the last fiscal year 2023, exports were $32.44 billion.

In the same period of the current fiscal year, it stands at $33.26 billion, which is a 2.52% growth.

