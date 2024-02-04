Bangladesh's exports hit record high of $5.72bn in Jan
Exports grew 11.45% compared to the same period of last Fiscal Year 2023
Bangladesh's total export value broke all previous records by reaching $5.72 billion in January.
Exports grew 11.45% compared to the same period of last Fiscal Year 2023.
The last single-month high was recorded in December of last fiscal year when exports reached $5.37 billion.
In the July-January of the last fiscal year 2023, exports were $32.44 billion.
In the same period of the current fiscal year, it stands at $33.26 billion, which is a 2.52% growth.