Exim Bank signs investment agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Exim Bank signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide investment facilities to the export-oriented industries through a fund of Tk10,000 crore of Bangladesh Bank.

The signing ceremony was held at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall, Bangladesh Bank in presence of Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Director of Banking Regulations and Policy Department Maqsuda Begum signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Later, the MD and CEO of Exim Bank handed over agreement paper to the governor of Bangladesh Bank.