Exim Bank signs an agreement with CNS for receiving all types of fees of BRTA

Corporates

Press Release
20 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 09:58 pm

Related News

Exim Bank signs an agreement with CNS for receiving all types of fees of BRTA

Press Release
20 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 09:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank has signed a agreement with Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited in a program held at CNS Head office today.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Senior Executive Director of CNS Ltd. Major Md. Ziaul Ahsan Sarwar (Retd) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Additional Deputy Managing Director & head of IT Division of Exim Bank Md. Mahbubul Alam, Head of Corporate Affairs & Branding and Marketing Division Sanjib Chatterjee, Head of Operations of CNS Mohammed Golam Mohiuddin and senior executives of both organizations were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As a result of this agreement, all types of fees including tax token, fitness, advance income tax, number plate fees of all types registered vehicles of BRTA can be paid through Exim Bank.

 

Exim Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

5h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

5h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

3h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

11m | Videos
Mosaddek, the most unsuccessful captain in BPL history!

Mosaddek, the most unsuccessful captain in BPL history!

1h | Videos
Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

4h | Videos