Exim Bank signs an agreement with CNS for receiving all types of fees of BRTA

Exim Bank has signed a agreement with Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited in a program held at CNS Head office today.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Senior Executive Director of CNS Ltd. Major Md. Ziaul Ahsan Sarwar (Retd) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Additional Deputy Managing Director & head of IT Division of Exim Bank Md. Mahbubul Alam, Head of Corporate Affairs & Branding and Marketing Division Sanjib Chatterjee, Head of Operations of CNS Mohammed Golam Mohiuddin and senior executives of both organizations were present on the occasion.

As a result of this agreement, all types of fees including tax token, fitness, advance income tax, number plate fees of all types registered vehicles of BRTA can be paid through Exim Bank.