EXIM Bank donates Tk4 crore to PM's Home Construction Fund

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited has donated Tk4 crore to the Prime Minister's House Construction Fund by Private Finance, Ashrayan Project-2, under PMO aiming to provide houses to the homeless and helpless people in different areas of the country.

In this regard, a programme was held at Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present in the program and received the cheque from Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain.

The chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and Exim Bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder were also present on the occasion.