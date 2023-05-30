Exclusive healthcare convenience for GPStar users at Apollo Imperial Hospitals in Chattogram

Grameenphone recently signed an agreement with Apollo Imperial Hospitals in Chattogram to provide its GPStar customers in the commercial capital with special healthcare privileges.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Apollo Imperial Hospital premises on 22 May, further solidifying Grameenphone's dedication to enhancing the lives of its most prestigious subscriber base, reads a press release.

Dr Ananth Rao, chief executive officer of Apollo Imperial Hospitals, and Samrine Bokhari, circle business head of Grameenphone's Chattogram Business Circle, formalised the remarkable alliance.

Manas Majumder, head of Business Development of Apollo Imperial Hospitals, and other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Following the agreement, GPStar customers can now enjoy special privileges, including discounts and more, at the Apollo Imperial Hospitals. To know better about the offer and the availability, users can visit on the MyGP app.