EWU Robotics Club emerges as champions at DUET competition

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 08:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The East West University (EWU) Robotics Club Won the Championship of the "Idea and Project Showcasing" segment of the prestigious DUET TECHFEST'23.

The competition was hosted by Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) on 14 July 2023, at the DUET campus, Gazipur.

The highly skilled and innovative team from EWU Robotics Club was led by Md. Salauddin Sakib, along with Arisha Ashraf Oishi and Mahir Shahriar. T

Their project titled 'O-Zone project', invented by Md Salauddin Sakib, is a timely device designed to protect the ozone layer of the atmosphere by reducing the release of pollutant substances from the toxic smoke emitted by vehicles and factories.

The Moderator of EWU Robotics Club, Professor Dr. Ahmed Wasif Reza congratulated all the meritorious members of the team and expressed delight and gratitude for the team's resounding success.

He said, the success at the DUET Robotics Competition not only exemplifies the EWUast West University Robotics Club's proficiency in robotics but also underscores the university's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for technological innovation and nurturing young talent.

