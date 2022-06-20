European envoy visits renewable energy projects of IDCOL

A high-level multinational team visited three renewable energy projects financed by IDCOL in Savar on Tuesday, 14 June.

The team members were from Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, AFD, GIZ , KFW and Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition (TEI GET).

Notably, (TEI GET) was launched in Dhaka in June 2021-a joint collaboration between European countries and financial institutions promoting energy efficiency measures,

The visit was attended by Md Mostofa Kamal, Additional Secretary, Renewable Energy, Power Division, and Alamgir Morshed , Executive Director and CEO, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) along with Golam Mustafa, Additional Secretary, Member Admin Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).

The field visit started with a guided tour of the operational IDCOL rooftop solar project with net metering system at Snowtex Outerwear Ltd at Dhamrai, Savar, following a discussion meeting with TEI GET, IDCOL, Snowtex management and government counterparts.

Mostofa Kamal, Additional secretary said, "Bangladesh is committed to increasing renewable energy contribution in the national power generation mix."

Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO expressed his keen hope for IDCOL's aspiring plan that will support to achieve the government goal for renewable energy in Bangladesh.

During the visit's discussion meeting Johannes Schneider, Head of Development cooperation Germany said "This Initiative will allow us to better coordination and consolidate our engagement in the green energy sector and strengthen our relationship with the Bangladesh government and the private sector."

Later, the group visited solar irrigation pumps and a domestic biogas plant in Dhamrai supported by KFW.