Epyllion Group and Bando Design march into 6th BGMEA Cup final

Giants Epyllion edged past Snowtex Outerwear Ltd (2-0) in a crunch semifinal after the two-legged knockout finished with aggregate 4-2. Earlier their first leg ended 2-2.

Meanwhile, Bando continued their supremacy in the tournament by making it to their 6th final in as many appearance. They handed Babylon Group a 5-1 defeat in the first leg before beating them 1-0 on Saturday (19 February).

Earlier in the day, Apparel Industry Ltd lifted the Bowl trophy beating Tusuka Group 1-0 and Fakhir Fashion Ltd emerged as Plate champions beating Comfit Composite Knit Ltd 5-3 in tie-breaker.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was present among other Board of Directors and awarded the winners at Uttara Sector-4 Kallyan Samiti astroturf ground.

The final match between Epyllion Group and Bando Design Ltd will be held at the Army Stadium in Dhaka on March 4, 2022.

