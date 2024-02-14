Engineer Delwar Hossain appointed as head of Education Engineering Department

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Engineer Delwar Hossain Majumdar has been appointed as the Chief Engineer of the Education Engineering Department (EED) for the next two years. 

His appointment was made on a contractual basis, according to a press release signed by EED Director (Administration and Finance) Dr Amitabh Chakrabarty.

Following the appointment, Chief Engineer Delwar Hossain Majumdar paid homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at No. 32 Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

At the time, he reiterated his dedication to realising the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aimed at building 'Sonar Bangla', a prosperous Bangladesh, as well as the commitment to building a Smart Bangladesh as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and to the family members of Bangabandhu who tragically lost their lives on 15 August 1975. 

Engineer Delwar Hossain Majumdar offered prayers for the peace and salvation of their souls.

Later, a special prayer session (doa mahfil) was organised for the well-being and success of the Education Engineering Department, attended by officials and employees from both EED and Dhaka Metro, seeking peace and prosperity for all.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

