Shah Naimul Quader has been made the additional chief engineer of the Education Engineering Department (EED).

A gazette notification was issued by the education ministry in this regard on Monday (20 June).

Quader has been promoted on a temporary basis, added the notification.

He will be paid Tk56,500-74,400/month under the National Pay Scale 2015 as a Grade 3 (non-cadre) government employee.