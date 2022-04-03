EMK launches eSports club

EMK Center launched eBlaze, electronic sports or Esports club, at the center on Saturday (2 March).

The club is designed to be the hub of Bangladeshi young gamers and game development enthusiasts, reads a press release.

EMK Center invited the young minds to engage in the club, not only to help them to develop skills like leadership and team building but also to provide them with the required guidance to excel in this field.

The launching ceremony was attended by Regional Public Engagement Specialist (REPS) for South Asia of the US Department of State Mark Burrell, North America Scholastic Esports Federation's (NASEF) Founder and Executive Director Gerald Solomon, US Embassy Dhaka's Assistant Information Officer Bryan Schiller, Gigabyte's country manager Anas Khan, and EMK Center's Acting Director Asif Uddin Ahmed.

"We are thrilled the EMK center has established eBlaze, as a club that aims to provide youth with a platform to develop their leadership, critical thinking, and communication skills by participating in gaming competitions with other students from around the world," said Bryan Schiller from the US Embassy Dhaka, in his welcome speech. He reiterated the commitment of the US Embassy in Dhaka to foster an environment where youth can apply their talents and develop skills through electronic gaming, through EMK Center.

The US Department of State's Regional Public Engagement Specialist (REPS) for South Asia, Mark Burrell opined that the club is not only about casual video games, but also a platform to break barriers and work together as a team. "It's not about us. It's about the folks who want to join here, who are finding common interest, who intersect with gaming, STEM and education and bettering themselves," he added.

NASEF's Founder and Executive Director Gerald Solomon joined from the US and interacted with the young gamers in Dhaka. He explained the ideas on which NASEF work. "We founded NASEF intentional use of gaming or Esports as a way in which students can learn by meeting them where they are and giving them the opportunity to develop, thrive and grow," he explained the objective of NASEF.

Photo: Courtesy

Gerlad Solomon's speech was followed by the experience sharing of eBlaze member, Md Reza E Rabbi. He thanked the EMK Center to bring in the opportunities for the gamers, in Bangladesh, it is difficult for a gamer to have the proper guidance and ideas about the opportunities.

Acting Director of the EMK Center Asif Uddin Ahmed, in his concluding remarks, shared his experience with the Generation Z, who born between 1997 and 2012, and how gamification can make their learning experience better.

Among other things that he covered were team-building skills, interaction within the group, inclusion and growing together. "As a strong proponent of inclusion, I believe Esports will open the avenues for the physically challenged youth to get involved," Asif added.