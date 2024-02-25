Art therapy for children event at EMK centre, Dhaka: a creative journey towards emotional well-being

Corporates

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 12:43 pm

Related News

Art therapy for children event at EMK centre, Dhaka: a creative journey towards emotional well-being

Press Release
25 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 12:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Psycure Organization, in collaboration with Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, EMK Center, Kids Time, and Art Creates Hope, hosted an impactful event titled "Art Therapy for Children" at the EMK Center in Dhaka. The event aimed to provide children with a creative outlet to express themselves and explore their emotions through art.

Led by experienced facilitators Dr Nazia Haque Oni, Assistant Director at AKMMCH and renowned artist, and Murad Ansary, Founder & CEO of Psycure Organization, the workshop offered participants a unique opportunity to engage in therapeutic art activities designed to promote emotional well-being and self-expression. Nayeem Khan, co-founder of Art Creates Hope, Tahmina Rahman Sathi, founder of Kids Time, and Syeda Munira Islam, Special Correspondent, RTV, also graced the event with their presence.

The event brought together 50 children from diverse backgrounds to participate in a series of interactive art sessions. Participants had the opportunity to experiment with various artistic mediums and techniques under the guidance of skilled facilitators. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Art therapy has the power to unlock creativity, foster self-awareness, and promote healing," said Dr Nazia Haque Oni. "Through this event, we aimed to provide children with a safe and supportive space to explore their emotions, express themselves creatively, and develop valuable coping skills."

"We are thrilled to partner with Psycure Organization, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, EMK Center, Kids Time, and Art Creates Hope to host this inspiring event," said Murad Ansary, Founder & CEO of Psycure Organization. "By harnessing the therapeutic power of art, we hope to empower children to navigate their emotions, build resilience, and foster a sense of creativity and self-expression."

The "Art Therapy for Children" event at EMK Center, Dhaka, was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on participants and organisers alike. Psycure Organization and its partners remain committed to creating more opportunities for individuals to explore the therapeutic benefits of art and promote mental health and well-being in the community.

Psycure Organization / Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) / EMK / Kids Time / Art creates hope

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

2h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

4h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

14h | Videos
Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

2h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

15h | Videos
Reliance shop for poor students

Reliance shop for poor students

4h | Videos