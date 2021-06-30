Electro Mart introduces Eid offer on Konka, Gree, Haiko products

Consumer electronics and home appliances company, Electro Mart Ltd is offering a special promotional offer in this Eid-ul-Adha.

The products include Konka & Haiko refrigerator/freezer, Gree Air Conditioner, Gree Air Cooler, Gree Air Purifier, Gree Air Curtain, Gree Dehumidifier, Gree Water Dispenser, Konka Washing Machine, Konka Microwave Over, Konka Rice Cooker & Konka Pressure Cooker.

Customer can buy these products from their nearest showroom, place online order with a special discount, reads a press release on Wednesday.

Under this offer, customers can buy one & get one free through SMS offer for purchasing Konka, Gree & Haiko brand products from Electro Mart showroom and authorised dealer points.

They can also win up to 40% cashback or free refrigerator/freezer, AC, & TV for purchasing Konka & Haiko products by SMS.

GP Star, Robi Dhonobad & Banglalink Priyojon customers can avail 15% cashback on cash purchase. City Bank Amex Card, EBL, AB Bank & Standard Chartered Bank Master Card holder can also avail up to 40% cashback on cash purchase.

There is also an installment facility at 0% interest for up to 12 months bank EMI facility.

Many customers have already received up to 40% cashback and buy one & get one free Refrigerator/freezer, AC, TV from this offer throughout the country.