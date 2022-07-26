Electro Mart inaugurates new sales centre at Mirpur

Electro Mart Group has recently inaugurated a sales & display centre of Konka, Gree & Haiko brand electronics & home appliances at Mirpur-1, Dhaka.

DMDs of Electro Mart group Md Nurussafa Mazumder & Md Nurul Afser, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, National Sales Manager (Retail) Md Julhak Hossain, and local businessmen of the area were present in the ceremony.

All kinds of electronics & home appliances products like KONKA refrigerators, freezers, LED Televisions, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, irons, rice cookers, pressure cookers; GREE air conditioners, air coolers, air curtains, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, and HAIKO refrigerators, freezers, etc. will be available in the display centre.

DMD of Electro Mart stated that this sales and display centre will deliver high quality electronic products, interactive and robust services after sales.