Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

From the beginning of the construction work of the Padma Bridge, world's No. 1 Gree AC has been closely involved.

Only Gree AC is being used in all places of this project including bridge service points, multipurpose halls, resorts, motel matches, supervision offices, dormitories, reads a press release.

Gree Multi VRF, Split Wall Mounted, Ceiling Type, Floor Standing and Cassette Type Air Conditioners are used in all these points.

In addition, those, who are involved in Gree AC production and marketing, said that the construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge was a major challenge.

"We're glad to be associated with that challenge. We are now waiting for the inauguration of the dream Padma Bridge", reads the release.

Electro Mart is one of the companies involved in AC production and marketing in the country. They market Gree Brand air conditioner. At one time AC was a luxurious product. But over time, AC has become a necessary part of life, rather than a luxury.

The middle class is still using AC as well as the upper class. Not only in the capital city of Dhaka, but also at the district level, middle and upper classes now use AC.

In addition to the district town, many upazilas and rural levels now have sold air conditioner in significant level which is playing a big role in expanding the market for this products. As the market continues to grow, AC production and assembling are now taking place in the country.

The AC market is getting bigger rapidly

The AC market is growing every year due to the increasing number of middle income people, rapidly development in the rural areas and increasing per capita income in the country. The uses of AC in new buildings, multi-stored shopping malls, apartments seems to have become quite common. The Bangladesh Air Conditioning Equipment Importers Association (BAEIA) says the AC market has grown at a rate of about 30% in the last five years.

According to the National Board of Revenue, the country's air conditioner market has improved significantly in the 2019-20 fiscal year. 5.6 lakh compressor units (core components) worth Tk362 crore were imported that year. Whereas 3.34 lakh units worth Tk185 crore were imported in 2018-19 financial year.

Since then, due to coronavirus, imports of compressor units have declined but are now increasing rapidly again.

Depending on the temperature and humidity in the country, the AC market is likely to grow in the coming days. As our country has been experiencing hot temperatures for almost nine months now.

In addition, due to the unimaginable advent of technology in the manufacture of air conditioners such as inverter technology or air purification technology, it is expected that in the future they will be able to play an effective role in the expansion of this market.

According to the producers and distributors of this sector, the AC market in the country is growing rapidly. As the summer period in the country is increasing. So the possibility of selling AC is also increasing in parallel.

Before pandemic, about 3 lakh 80 thousand ACs were sold in 2019. In 2020, due to the coronavirus which came down to three and a half million.

However, last year the sales increased to about 4 lakhs. It is likely to exceed 4 lakh 50 thousand this year.

Mohammed Nurul Afsar, deputy managing director of Gree AC's marketing company Electro Mart, said the AC has now become a much-needed product. It is no longer a luxury. AC is now an essential element for increasing the quality of work, comfortable work environment and physical performances in every workplace in modern working life. So AC is taking place in the house like other necessary furniture. He said there was a big push in the AC market during pandemic, which was a misconception of the people.

The technologies currently used in Gree AC such as biological filters, Catechin filters, silver iron filters and Closama air purification technology, are able to prevent coronavirus by completely purifying the air from viruses and bacteria. So the sales are increasing fast again. At present about 60% of the country's air conditioning demand is being met by Gree AC.

Now Gree AC is being produced in the country

At one time the country's AC market was entirely import dependent. The price was too high. As the demand in the country continued to increase, the factories gradually started importing equipment from abroad. Now Gree AC is being made in Bangladesh. The company has been marketing GRE AC in the country for almost two decades since 1998 and has been producing AC in the country since 2020. Due to this the price has also come down a significant level. The company is making AC in the country keeping the price within the purchasing power of the middle class at an affordable level. The state-of-the-art Gree AC fascinates buyers.

Gree is coming up with new technology

One of the reasons for Gree's success is to keep pace with the times. That's why new technologies are being added to Gree AC in every year. There are two types of AC available in the market now, inverters and non-inverters. The price of the inverter is a bit higher. This is because such ACs consume less power by keeping the room temperature comfortable.

How much is the price?

Gree AC is at the top level in AC sales in the country. The price of a ton of foreign inverter AC in the market varies from Tk60,000 to Tk75,000 and the price of non-inverter is within Tk50 thousand. One and a half ton inverter AC costs Tk75,0000 to Tk85,000.

Regarding the sale of AC, the seller of an electronics showroom in Kawranbazar of the capital said in the earlier upper class people used to come to buy AC and used it as a luxury item. But now it is not a luxury, people are using AC when necessary. He said that AC has come up as a necessary product as they use television. AC used not just at home, but also is now being used in local small stores, departmental stores, saloons etc. He said that the use of AC is increasing day by day.

Ehsan, an employee of a private company, bought AC at the beginning of summer. The employee, from a district town in the country, said he could not sleep at night because of the heat. Besides, it doesn't feel good to return home after working all day. So he said he bought AC for his need.

Ehsan said that if you don't get a good night's sleep, you can't work in the office the next day. This creates a kind of pressure within oneself. So he bought AC. In response to a question, he said that AC is no longer a luxury item, it is a necessary thing for middle class people such as television.

Is the cost of AC much higher?

Amjad Kabir, a resident of Uttara, has been using AC for almost two years. He said that many people think that buying AC will probably cost for a lot of electricity. But that is not true. He said there are two types of AC, inverters and non-inverters. The price of the inverter is a bit higher. This is because such ACs consume less power. So if someone buys an inverter AC at a slightly higher price when buying, then his electricity consumption will not increase much. As he found that AC will not be costlier.

In which location AC is used more?

AC is used more in Dhaka city as per the demand. Then there is Chittagong. But now a lot of ACs are being sold in the semi-urban areas and rural cities. The most important thing when installing AC consider the size of the room, the number of windows, the number of sun-facing windows for getting best output results. Most people use 1.5 tons of AC considering these.

What to know before buying AC?

The world is warming up day by day. With that, the warming in Bangladesh seems to be increasing exponentially. So if there is no option without AC in the house. But before buying AC, know some necessary information. Know which AC will be most suitable for your home. Install AC in rooms where rooms are most used. It is not possible to install AC in all the houses. So if you install it in the most used house, your house will consume less electricity and you will be able to fully enjoy the benefits of AC.

Currently the most widely used Gree ACs are Split Wall Mounted, Ceiling Type, Portable, Cassette Type and Multi VRF AC. You can buy this type of AC only to cool your house or to do both cold/hot. If your place of residence is in a moderate temperature area, the price of such AC is also relatively low. The wiring in your home is easy to connect and easy to install. Currently AC can be easily installed and maintained. Electro Mart Limited offers free installation and three years of free after-sales service in almost every case of Gree AC. As a result, the user can be completely free from worries about it.