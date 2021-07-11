edotco wins “Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of The Year” award

edotco Group ("edotco"), the leading end to end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, received "Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year" for 2021 for the fifth consecutive year.

Frost & Sullivan gave the award in recognition of the excellence in industry, innovation and sustainability of the company, reads a press release.

Alongside the award the company also announced that it has achieved the most aspired Top 10 Global tower company ranking for the first time with a portfolio of 34,100 towers, according to the TowerXchange, the press statement added.

Adlan Tajudin, Chief Executive Officer of edotco Group, said, "Both of these achievements recognise our work across the region. We have continued to play the role of key infrastructure partner in the nations we are present. We bring the latest in next generation technologies, sustainable innovations and best practices to all these countries ensuring our nation building commitment is fulfilled even in these unprecedented Covid-19 times. Even more so during these trying times, the teams at edotco have been determined to ensure connectivity is available to allow these nations to maintain economic and social growth".

"This award is testament to the great teams at edotco. The new normal has forced us to adopt new ways of working and they have showcased agility and determination to ensure we continue to deploy the right shared infrastructure and achieve our national digital goals" he added.

"We are exceptionally proud of this achievement. So far in 2021, our key achievements include completing our first build to suit tower in the Philippines, signing new large deals in Bangladesh and being appointed as technology partners by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) to equip the upcoming tallest skyscraper in Malaysia with next generation telecommunications solutions," said Adlan Tajudin.