EDOTCO Bangladesh celebrates a decade: Spearheading the nation's connectivity transformation

Celebrating a momentous 10-year milestone, EDOTCO Bangladesh, a trailblazer in the nation's tower infrastructure domain, marked its anniversary recently.

Over the past decade, the company has played a pivotal role in transforming Bangladesh's telecommunications, especially enhancing connectivity for underserved regions across the nation, reads a press release.

In ten short years, EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia's EDOTCO Group, has left an indelible mark on the nation's telecommunications sphere. The company initially made Tk21.17 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) and a total Capex investment around Tk61 billion over the last ten years.

After ten years of journey, the company proudly stands as the leading tower company providing digital and innovative network infrastructure and streamlining connecting millions of people nationwide with its over 18,000 towers (owned and managed) from 35 regional offices.

Notably, the establishment of the Centre of Design Excellence (CoDE) in Dhaka showcases its commitment to sustainable design solutions. Its visionary endeavours, such as the inauguration of Bangladesh's first 75-metre hybrid solar-wind tower on Hatiya island and the innovative use of bamboo for telecom towers, spotlight its focus on innovation and sustainability. The introduction of Spun Prestressed Concrete (SPC) Towers further reinforces EDOTCO Bangladesh's pledge to progressive development.

Beyond technological evolution, EDOTCO Bangladesh's positive impact resonates with tower sharing innovations, a remarkable reduction in its carbon footprint and aiding over 8000 households with surplus electricity from sustainable energy sources. Their endeavours in community service, evident through facilitating vaccinations in remote areas of Satkhira district, exemplify their holistic commitment.

Honoured at the Global Best Employer Awards 2022 and holding the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, the company stands as a testament to dedication and quality. Now boasting 25,000 tenancies over 18,000 towers, their journey symbolises a relentless commitment to a smarter and more interconnected Bangladesh.

Distinguished guests graced the celebration, including Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice-chairman Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, EDOTCO Bangladesh & GCEO EDOTCO Group Chairman Adlan Tajudin and EDOTCO Bangladesh Country Managing Director Sunil Isaac.

Their presence magnified the significance of EDOTCO Bangladesh's contributions in meeting the evolving infrastructure demands of telecommunication providers.

Expressing his gratitude, Mustafa Jabbar stated, "I heartily congratulate EDOTCO Bangladesh on their remarkable 10-year journey of industry-leading innovations and impressive milestones in connecting the nation. Our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly believes that connectivity is going to be the backbone of Smart Bangladesh.

"By 2024, our main target will be to implement 5G as it will be a major catalyst of overall growth. The world is rapidly transitioning towards technological advancement, and we can't stay behind. With EDOTCO Bangladesh's contribution, we aim to provide connectivity solutions long before it is needed. I also want to thank the talented Bangladeshis working at EDOTCO, both in Bangladesh and abroad, for running the tower infrastructure through thick and thin."

Reflecting on the future, Adlan Tajudin shared, "With 5G on the horizon, we anticipate a transformative phase in Bangladesh's connectivity. Bangladesh remains a key market for us and EDOTCO Bangladesh stands ready to lead this evolution, emphasising community connectivity and groundbreaking innovations."

Sunil Isaac gratefully acknowledged, "Our accomplishments have been possible due to unwavering dedication from all employees in Bangladesh and support from other teams in the region. Our journey, fueled by governmental support, stakeholders, and the nation's trust, has been phenomenal. With our focus on sustainability and innovation, we are geared for the 5G era, and our vision remains clear – a connected, smarter, greener Bangladesh."

EDOTCO Bangladesh, established in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, has consistently championed tower infrastructure. Their holistic offerings, including tower leasing, co-locations and energy management, emphasise sustainability at all levels.

A joint study with Roland Berger suggests that infrastructure sharing by tower companies can potentially save Mobile Network Operators up to $10 billion, while consumers might enjoy savings of up to $67 billion by 2025, stemming from affordable 5G services.