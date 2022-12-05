Edotco Bangladesh celebrates 15,000-tower milestone

Edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has recently achieved a milestone of establishing 15,000 towers as the first tower company in the country, with the pledge to build nationwide network infrastructure.

This remarkable milestone is a testament to Edotco Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to meeting customers' growing connectivity demand through the fastest and most efficient deployment of new towers across the nation, reads a press release.

Speaking on occasion, Ahammad Jubaer Ali, caretaker country managing director of Edotco Bangladesh, said, "It is indeed a very proud moment for us. Our primary goal is to develop a resilient telecommunications infrastructure in Bangladesh. Following the government's digital vision, we intend to play a significant role in the nation's digital transformation.

Along with actively collaborating with other industry participants in Bangladesh's telecom ecosystem, we are advancing the sector by supplying the necessary shared infrastructure and NextGen technology to realise the digital vision.

A monument to our demonstrated ability and capability to meet customers' expectations and dedication in ensuring equal network access across the country is our achievement of the 15,000 Towers milestone despite numerous global and economic obstacles."

Management committee members of Edotco Bangladesh and other high officials were present during the momentous celebration of the 15,000 towers.

Edotco Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysian-based Edotco Group, has been at the forefront of the country's tower infrastructure landscape since 2013. It provides end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector - from tower leasing, co-locations, and build-to-suit to energy management, and passive maintenance. The company is committed to championing sustainability in all aspects of the business, including infrastructure design, practices, and social responsibility.

Since its inception, the company has continued shaping the telecom industry across the region by providing innovative and sustainable infra solutions. Bamboo Tower, Low-Cost Solutions, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Span Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture are some of the innovations exemplified by Edotco.