edotco launches Solar Street Lamp in Cox’s Bazar

Photo: Courtesy

edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has launched a Solar Lamp CSR Project at Ramu & Kutubdia, Cox's Bazar, to provide free electricity.

The solar street lamps are installed in the vicinity of the two edotco towers to benefit some 2800 people residing in the area, said a press release on Monday (28 March).

The CSR initiative aims to deliver sustainable solutions to impact underserved communities positively.

The initiative will allow residents in the area to continue their day-to-day work and business even after sunset, resulting in the overall economic progress of the community. It will also ensure a sense of safety, for children and women, as the project now allows them to use the streets at night with ease.

Speaking on the occasion, Ricky Steyn, country managing director of edotco Bangladesh, said, "edotco has always emphasised improving the lives of the underprivileged community living nearby our towers."

"We are delighted to launch effective and sustainable solutions like the Solar Lamp Project to provide free electricity in remote areas by harnessing solar energy. We are committed to expanding this CSR initiative in the future to bring meaningful and sustainable changes," he remarked.

Ishrat Jerin, director of Corporate Affairs and Planning, other officials from edotco Bangladesh, representatives of the local community and law enforcement agencies were present at the inauguration ceremony.

According to the media release, edotco focuses on Tower2Community, which provides aids and disaster relief efforts, Tower2Power, which provides electricity to homes and schools, and Tower2Water, which provides clean water, sanitation, and awareness on hygiene.

The Solar Street Lamp CSR initiative is part of the Tower2Power project by edotco Bangladesh. Launched in 2016, the project has enhanced the livelihoods of some 4,000 households with free electricity.