Edison Real Estate partners with Eastern Bank Limited

14 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Edison Real Estate partners with Eastern Bank Limited

14 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate Limited, the biggest developer in Bashundhara R/A has recently retained a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eastern Bank Limited, one of the largest second generation bank in the country. 

EBL will offer home loan with attractive rates and benefits to Edison Real Estate Limited's customers. Accompanied to that, home Loan customers of EBL will get preferential benefits from Edison to purchase apartment.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank and Masud Alam, Additional Director of Edison Real Estate Limited laid the partnership on pen and paper on behalf of their respective organization at EBL corporate head office in the capital.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business, Retail & SME Banking; Mohammed Salekeen Ibrahim, head of Asset; Md. Zahed Chowdhury, head of Retail Asset from Eastern Bank and Mr. Sahedul Karim Munna, additional director ; Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, head of Marketing and Sabbir Rahman Sakib, head of Finance from Edison Real Estate Limited along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.

