Ecom Express invests another Tk102cr in Paperfly

Corporates

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Ecom Express invests another Tk102cr in Paperfly

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:39 pm
Ecom Express invests another Tk102cr in Paperfly

Logistics company Paperfly has confirmed another Tk102 crore investment from leading Indian tech-based e-commerce logistics solutions provider Ecom Express. 

In a press release, Paperfly said the new investment will propel building a stronger nationwide network that is aimed to cater to the courier and parcel industry needs, as well as the needs of fast-growing e-commerce deliveries. 

The company also plans to invest in its own IoT solutions, working with local talents. This will not only bring in intelligent technology solutions to ensure even faster deliveries but will also offer local industries an opportunity to move up with improved reach and reliable services. 

About this round of investment, Ecom Express CEO & Co-founder TA Krishnan said, "Paperfly is playing a vital role in enabling e-commerce growth and expanding service reach across Bangladesh. Ecom Express' additional investment in Paperfly reflects its continued support for the company to further its efforts in building tech-backed solutions for the growing digital commerce in the country. Paperfly's recently announced B2B solutions which offer door-to-door express delivery services has shown tremendous momentum since its launch, and we see this sector growing exponentially over the next few years. This investment reinforces our confidence in the Bangladesh market and will enable the company to be future-ready in managing the scale and we look forward to being part of their growth journey.''

Paperfly Founder & CEO Shahriar Hasan said, "We have been pioneering in providing e-commerce logistics solutions since our inception and spearheaded in bringing in rural Bangladesh under doorstep coverage. Last year we started utilizing our world-class network to offer B2B services for the domestic courier-parcel industry and got exciting responses. This round of investment confirms our commitment to completely transform this traditional industry in the coming years by integrating technology and compliance at the root level. We are glad that the potential of Bangladesh logistics arena is being clearly recognized through this additional round of fund injection."

Paperfly employs around 2000 employees and provides nationwide delivery services through 200 points across the country. The company has it's headquarter and central warehouse at Dhaka.

Paperfly / Ecom Express

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?