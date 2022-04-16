Paperfly becomes sole logistics service provider of Buy Now

Paperfly, a logistic network for e-commerce, has partnered with Buy Now to provide doorstep delivery to the merchants of the upcoming digital e-commerce platform from Buy Now.

Buy Now's CEO Shamima Islam Tusty and Paperfly Vice president for Sales Mesbaur Rahman signed the agreement at a function recently, according to a handout of Paperfly.

"Buy Now" is a one-stop digital solution provider and a payment facilitator for f-commerce. It plays a significant role as an SME's channel of government-owned aggregated e-commerce platform "ekShop". It is worth mentioning that Buy Now is supported by secured banking solutions by MTB (Mutual Trust Bank Limited).

It collects payment for f-commerce, SME entrepreneurs by using MTB (Mutual Trust Bank Limited) automated payment solutions. Buy Now offers a complete payment solution tracking system for cash on delivery, allows easy integration, and provides information about data security regulations, fraud prevention information, and fraud tools. It demonstrates detailed reports and there are several payment choices as well.

Vice President of Paperfly, Mesbaur Rahman expressed his vision and opinion regarding this promising alliance when he said, "Secured and faster business methods will ease the transactions of business and gain the trust of consumers. Buy Now reduces consumers' physical intervention and gives support to utilize consumers' time for thinking about business growth. It will help the online merchants to maintain smooth cash flow and enhance the possibilities of E-commerce. "

From "Buy Now", Chief Operating Officer Yasser Arafat also graced the occasion of the signing ceremony.