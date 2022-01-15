Paperfly to support delivery needs of shoppers at DITF 

Paperfly on Saturday opened a stall at the Dhaka International Trade Fair being held in the capital's Purbachal area to offer shoppers and visitors delivery services.

Anyone can drop their shopping bags at Paperfly's stall on Hall- B, stall number-18B, and they will deliver anywhere in the country within 24-48 hours, reads a press release.

Within Dhaka, it will be done within 24 hours.

On top of that, Paperfly is offering a 10% discount on the orders placed from the DITF.

The delivery service is also available for the stall managers that are operating on the fair.

Paperfly co-founder and CMO Rahath Ahmed said "We want to give the audience a tension-free high-speed logistic experience that they have never seen before on DITF, this will definitely affect their shopping experience since- how to carry this home- is a big part of their purchase decision-making process. We are very glad that we could offer this to all the visitors of DITF.''