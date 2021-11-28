EBL wins Bangladesh Fintech award 2021

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has recently achieved the Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021 for their excellence in corporate banking solutions.

The award was handed over at a gala ceremony on Saturday, 27 November, 2021 organised and hosted by Bangladesh Brand Forum at the Sheraton, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Sanjit Dutta, head of Digital Banking Technology and Sanjida Farhana Oishe, manager, FINTECH Engagement of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) received the Fintech Innovation of the Year Award from Professor Mohammad A Momen, director, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

The Bank won the first Bangladesh Fintech award 2021 in banking category for EBL Connect, a solution developed by the EBL ICT Division for corporate customers.